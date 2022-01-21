31 kgs narcotics smuggled from Pakistan seized near LoC

A big consignment of about 31 kgs of narcotics has been recovered near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district, said a defence spokesman on Friday.

The consignment of narcotics was recovered by a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police. The operation continued for two days on 19 and 20 January, said the spokesman.

The consignment in plastic packets is believed to have been dumped along the LoC by Pakistani agencies.

The Army and BSF have in the recent past seized consignments of narcotics at the LoC and international border that were flown through drones.

Giving details of the seizure, defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that based on inputs of likely smuggling of narcotics through the LoC in

Poonch, the Indian Army along with J&K Police launched relentless operations in the area. The operations were backed up with a well-integrated surveillance grid coupled with extensive domination of the areas close to the LoC.

On 19 and 20 January, narcotics weighing approximately 31Kg have been recovered in a joint search operation.