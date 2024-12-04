300 experts to gather for ISAM’s aerospace medicine meet

The Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) is organising its 63rd annual conference at Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), from 05 to 07 December, in Bengaluru. It will be inaugurated by Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Established in 1952, the institute deals with military and civil aerospace medicine including the human aspects of space flight programme of the country. The conference is themed ‘Collaborate for Research’ which highlights a forward-thinking approach to foster partnerships and innovations within the fields of aviation and space medicine. The collaboration emphasises the vital need for interdisciplinary co-operation and collective problem solving, to drive meaningful research and development in the field of aerospace medicine.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the conference will host a mix of in-person and virtual delegates, drawing approximately 300 attendees from across the country and around the globe. This inclusive hybrid format will feature distinguished professionals in aerospace medicine from military and civil aviation. Participants will also include researchers from associated institutions, including prominent members from DRDO labs and notable scientists from ISRO.

Advertisement

With over hundred scientific papers to be presented at the conference, the delegates can look forward to scientific discussions, presentations along with networking opportunities aimed at shaping the future of aerospace medicine research and policy in the country, said the release.