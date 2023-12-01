30 posts of Constable reserved for women in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide 30 per cent reservation to women for the posts of Constable in the Department of Police.

The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting held here on Friday under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Besides, revised approval for filling up of 1226 posts of Constable was also approved by the Cabinet.

It also gave its nod to insert some more provisions in the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashrya Yojana to benefit orphans and vulnerable sections of the society.

Under the new provisions, every orphan of the state would be entitled to receive Rs 4000 per month as pocket money till the age of 27 years.

Furthermore, it was also decided to offer a one-time marriage grant of Rs 2 lakh to those orphans who have left the child care institutions earlier and are getting married after the launch of the scheme.

The Cabinet gave its approval to the detailed project report (DPR) worth Rs 486.47 crore to provide reliable and quality power, benefitting villages of the border area from Pooh to Kaza.

It also approved a DPR worth Rs 6.49 crore for enhancing electrical infrastructure in 32 villages of border areas of Kinnaur district and Spiti Block of Lahaul-Spiti district.

It has also approved to fill up 40 posts of Agriculture Development Officers in the Agriculture Department, 10 posts of Havildar Instructors in the department of Home Guards and Civil Defence.

Furthermore, it was also decided to fill up two posts of Assistant Professor in the department of Nephrology at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties at Chamiyana in Shimla, one post of Assistant Professor in the department of Orthopedics at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and one post of Assistant Professor in the department of ENT at SLBSGMC, Nerchowk, district Mandi.

The Cabinet gave its nod to open 40 new Urban Health and Wellness Centers in the state for strengthening of the grass root level primary health care delivery system in the urban areas, in order to facilitate the people of the state.

It gave its nod to the construction of boundary wall, water harvesting structures and service paths of the Large Zoological Park at Bankhandi, Dehra in district Kangra and to implement the project through HP Zoo Conservation Breeding Society.

The Cabinet also approved amendment of the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 and its corresponding rules, 2019 for granting liberal incentives on account of revised Net SGST to make it more lucrative.

Nod was given by the cabinet to create Hamirpur Zone of HP State Electricity Board Limited and to establish the office of Chief Engineer Operations at Hamirpur to facilitate the people of the area.

It also approved a timeline for furnishing utilization certificates of grant-in aid to the government.