3 women gang-raped in Haryana; children, men tied with ropes: Police

three women were allegedly raped by four unidentified menthree women were allegedly raped by four unidentified men, the Panipat police said.

The incident happened late on Wednesday, according to the police.

The women told the police that while they were asleep, the masked intruders took their husbands and children out of the rooms and tied them with ropes, before raping them in turns.

“The gang locked us in one of the rooms. Then, they pulled us (the women) into the verandah and raped us in turns. They threatened us not to raise a voice and kept torturing us till 4 am. They late decamped with cash and a silver ornament,” one of the victims told the police.

The accused , armed with knives and other pistols, barged into the house where the three families reside around 1 am, sexually assaulted the women aged 24, 25 and 35 years.

Invading the home where the families resided, the four culprits tied the family members of the three female laborers with ropes before raping them. According to authorities, the accused also stole their jewelry and cash.

After the criminals went away, one of the women called the village head and revealed the incident to him. The village head then informed the police.

A km away from where the rapes happened, an elderly woman was beaten and killed while her husband was robbed late Wednesday night, according to authorities. Assailants who attacked the couple physically did so after forcing their way into their home in the second incident, according to the police. They took the man’s phone and some cash as well.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused men had threatened the families to vacate their premises about a month ago.

According to Vijay, the station house officer at the Matlauda police station in Panipat, both incidences happened in the same village.

“An investigation is ongoing… So far, no arrests have been made,” he declared.