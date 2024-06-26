3 Pakistani terrorists killed, jawan injured in JK’s Doda

Three Pakistani terrorists were killed and a jawan of the Special Operations Group (SOG) was injured during the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Security forces were still engaged in a gunfight with one more terrorist in the forest area of Gandoh near Bhaderwah in Doda.

The injured jawan, Hussain, was rushed to the hospital at Doda where his condition is stated as stable.

The encounter has come days after the twin terror attack at a joint operational centre of the Army and Police and a check post on June 11-12 at Chattergala and Gandoh in Doda district in which six Army personnel and a cop were injured.

The encounter broke out in the morning when the terrorists hiding in a ‘dhok’ (temporary hutment of migratory shepherds) in the Sinoo village started firing at a joint team of the Army, CRPF and SOG of J&K Police that had launched an operation in the area.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army wrote on ‘X’, “Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation of the Indian Army with JKP was launched in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah Sector. Contact has been established with the terrorists and firefight is in progress.”

Troops traced the four terrorists with the support of a drone that was flown over the encounter spot.

Security forces had launched a massive search operation in the area after the two terrorist attacks on the security forces.

Sketch of four terrorists was released and a reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced on the head of each of the terrorists. It is believed that the terrorists involved in today’s encounter were involved in the earlier attacks.