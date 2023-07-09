3 killed, 2 injured in house collapse amid heavy downpour in Himachal’s Shimla

Three persons of a family were killed while two others were injured after their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Sunday, the police said.

Officials said that the incident took place in Kotgarh village of Shimla on Sunday morning. The victims were taken out of the debris after a rescue operation and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

“The deceased have been identified as Anil, Kiran, and Swapnil, and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. We are further looking into the incident,” Shimla Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

Earlier, a flash flood and a landslide occurred in Gramphu village and Chota Dharra in the wee hours of Sunday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

“District Emergency Operation Center Lahaul Spiti informed an incident of Flash Flood and Landslide reported along the AEC BRO 94 RCC, NH 505 (Sumdo Kaza-Gramphu) which is blocked at different locations between Gramphu to Chota Dharra,” an official statement issued by Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre (HPSEOC), informed.

HP SEOC said a group of 30 college students were rescued safely after they were struck on the road due to a landslide.

“A Group of 30 Collage Students travelling on Bhavna Travelers (2 Travelers’ vehicle) from Spiti to Manali. They were stuck on the road due to road blocking. All 30 College students were rescued safely,” the statement read further.

Men and resources would be deployed to clear the debris once the weather improves, officials informed.

Earlier on Thursday, heavy rains wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh with two women being buried alive under debris following a landslide in Kullu district, while shops and vehicles were washed away and highways blocked by flash floods in other places.

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.

IMD also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides in the state.

“A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. Most places in the state will receive rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts,” IMD HP deputy director Bui Lal told ANI.

He stated further that a yellow alert was issued for Lahaul and Spiti districts and a forecast update was shared with the state government in this regard.