3 HDFC bank staff, 9 others try to siphon funds from NRI account, held

Delhi Police have arrested 12 people including three HDFC bank employees in connection with an attempt of make an unauthorised withdrawal from a very high-value NRI customer of a bank.

HDFC Bank filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Unit of the Special Cell stating that there were many unauthorised internet banking attempts notices in one NRI bank account and in all 66 attempts were made.

The police said the accused hacked through internet banking and attempted to withdraw money using fraudulently obtained cheque book of the NRI customer.

“The accused procured an Indian mobile phone number identical to the USA’s mobile number of the account holder registered in the KYC,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) K.P.S. Malhotra said.

The special team formed, raided 20 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during which 12 people were arrested, including a woman who is an HDFC bank employee.

The three HDFC employees were involved in issuing cheque book, updating phone numbers and removing debt freeze of account.

The accused have been identified as R. Jaiswal, resident of Ghaziabad, G. Sharma, resident of Ghaziabad, A. Kumar, resident of Greater Noida, A. Tomar, resident of Hapur, H. Yadav, resident of Ghaziabad, S.L. Singh, resident of Bulandshahar, S. Tanwar, resident of Gurugram, N.K. Jatav, resident of Jhansi and S. Singh, resident of Baghpat in UP.

The accused HDFC employees are D. Chaurasiya from Rai Bareilly, A. Singh from Gonda, and a female employee.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the kingpin learnt about a dormant NRI account with huge funds and with the help of the female HDFC employee, got a cheque book of the account concerned and lifted the freeze on the account.

R Jaiswal who received the cheque book and got the phone number, distributed leaves of the book to his accomplices for clearance based on a deal that 50 per cent of the total money withdrawn from the account in lieu of giving consent to the bank over phone on behalf of actual account holder.

D. Chaurasiya and A. Singh (both HDFC bank employees) had attempted to update the phone number linked in the KYC. Other associates had tried to login to the internet banking of the account.