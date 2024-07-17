Nigerian national held in Delhi with narcotic drugs worth 50 lakh

A team of the Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police arrested an African from the Dwarka district with drugs worth approximately Rs 50 lakh from him, the police on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Arthur Ifeanyi Maduagwuana, a 40-year-old Nigerian national, said a senior police official.

According to the police, the accused was carrying 100 grams (commercial quantity) of high-quality Amphetamine drug, which is approximately worth Rs 50 lakh in the international market.

Advertisement

Based on secret information about the drug peddlers in the area, a police team carried out a raid in the area and caught the Nigerian national red-handed with a crystal substance in a tied polythene bag. The substance weighing 100 grams was found to be an Amphetamine drug after checking it with the field testing kit.

The police said the accused was about to supply the drug to another Nigerian citizen.

During sustained questioning, the accused revealed that he had been living in India since 2015 and was previously involved in a case under the NDPS Act in Mumbai. He bought the drugs from an African near the Palam Flyover and was going to supply it to another Nigerian national at a pre-decided place in the Dabri area.

The drugs were to be further supplied to potential customers, he added.

Following his arrest, the accused was produced in the Dwarka Court where he was granted one-day Police custody before being sent to judicial custody.

The police initiated an investigation into the case to unearth the syndicate of illegal drug supply in the area.