Over 3 cr income tax returns filed on new e-filing portal

More than 3 crore income tax returns have now been filed on the new e-filing portal of the income tax department as of 3 December. The number of ITRs filed per day is over 4 lakh and increasing every day as the extended due date is 31 December.

The income tax department strongly urges all taxpayers to view their Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of the TDS and tax payments and avail of pre-filling of ITRs.

It is important for taxpayers to cross-check the data in the AIS statement with their Bankpassbook, interest certificate, Form 16, and Capital gains statement from brokerages in case of purchase and sale of equity or mutual funds.

Income tax return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.03 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22. 58.98% of these are ITR1 (1.78 crore), 8% is ITR2 (24.42 lakh), 8.7% is ITR3 (26.58lakh), 23.12% are ITR4 (70.07 lakh), ITR5 (2.14 lakh), ITR6 (0.91 lakh) andITR7 (0.15 lakh).

Over 52% of these ITRs are filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance is uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities. The process of e-verification through Aadhaar OTP and other methods is important for the department to commence processing of the ITR and to issue refunds if any.

It is encouraging to note that 2.69 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 2.28 crore are through Aadhaar based OTP. In November, 48% of the verified ITRs 1, 2, and 4 have been processed on the same day. Of the verified ITRs more than 2.11 crore ITRs have been processed and over 82.80 lakh refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued.

Taxpayers are urged to ensure that the bank account selected for credit or refund must have their PANnumber linked at the bank to avoid refund failures.

Overall 8.33 lakh DSCs have been registered. In the simplified process of DSC registration, any individual has to register his DSC only once and can use it across any entity where the individual is a partner, director, etc without having to re-register again against each entity or role.

Over 34.01 lakh statutory forms have been submitted including 15.11 lakh TDS statements, 1.56 lakh form10A for registration of trusts/institutions, 3.29 lakh Form 10E for arrears of salary, 49,295 forms 35 pertaining to the filing of an appeal and 35,342 DTVSV Form 4 till 3 December.

Over 7.81 lakh 15CA and more than 1.82 lakh 15CB forms have been filed. More than 29.54 lakh e-PANs have been allotted online free of cost.

The Legal Heir functionality has been enabled for registrations and compliance the department has been issuing reminders to taxpayers through emails, SMS, and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns without further delay.

All taxpayers who are yet to file their income tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush.