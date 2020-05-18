With the death of three corona +ve patients in Kashmir within 24 hours, the number of casualties due to the virus reached 15 on Monday. On the other hand, 5 doctors and 19 policemen were among those who tested positive in the valley.

A 77-year-old man from Kokernag and a 65-year-old woman from Kulgam, both in south Kashmir, died in Srinagar this morning.

The Covid-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir touched 1227 after 5 doctors in three hospitals in Srinagar tested positive for the disease, officials said. “5 doctors positive, 4 of them were treating a single positive patient. No one is immune to the infection. Please take precautions,” Dr Naveed Shah, head of chest medicine at Srinagar’s Chest Disease Hospital, said in a tweet.

Three of the infected doctors are from the ENT department of SMHS Hospital, one from Government Dental College and one from SKIMS, Bemina. These doctors were tested a day after a 29-year-old woman, who was earlier operated at the SMHS hospital by ENT specialists and then tested positive for Covid-19, died at the CD hospital. All infected doctors have been admitted to the isolation ward in a Srinagar hospital.

Two other patients, who shared the same ward with the woman who died yesterday, have also been tested positive.

So far, 21 health care workers, including 13 doctors have been infected with coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir since the first case was reported on 9 March. Covid-19 among doctors and policemen who are the frontline warriors against the infection is causing concern among the people.