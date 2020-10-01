Three Indian Army soldiers were martyred and four injured due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu division and the Kashmir valley on Thursday.

Two soldiers were martyred and four others injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara districts of north Kashmir.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars & other weapons. Two soldiers are fatal. Four soldiers injured, being evacuated,” said the defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia.

Befitting response is being given to Pakistan, he added.

Reports said that the injured soldiers were Naib Subedar Ishar Dass, Rifleman Gorey Singh, Sepoy Danish and Sepoy Sandeep Singh. They have been evacuated to the military hospital for treatment.

Lance Naik Karnail Singh was martyred last night due to mortar shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district of the Jammu division.

Lance Naik Karnail Singh belonged to the village Loha Khera in the Sangrur district of Punjab. His mortal remains were flown to his native village in a helicopter for last rites.

Nearly 75 percent jump in ceasefire violations at the LoC by Pakistan has been reported after the special status of J&K was scrapped in August last year. More than 3200 ceasefire violations were reported during 2019. Over the last eight months, more than 3,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported, the most in 17 years, while in September, there were 47 violations.

The motive of Pakistan behind the ceasefire violations was to push trained terrorists into India before the mountain passes get covered under the snow.