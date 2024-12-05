2nd edition of Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam at Vijayawada from December 6 to 8

The 2nd edition of Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam, a grand celebration of Carnatic music, traditional crafts, and culinary heritage, is set to take place from 6 to 8 December in Vijayawada.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministries of Culture, Textiles, and Andhra Pradesh Tourism, this festival promises to be a remarkable showcase of India’s cultural richness.

The event will bring together 35 performances over three days, featuring 140 talented artists, including both seasoned maestros and emerging talents. The festival will celebrate the contributions of legendary Telugu composers and highlight the lyrical beauty of Carnatic music. Through this, it aims to connect audiences with India’s classical traditions while promoting the state’s cultural legacy.

Advertisement

A host of distinguished dignitaries will grace the occasion. Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Tourism, will inaugurate the event as the chief guest. The guest of honour will be Kandula Durgesh, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Cinematography, Andhra Pradesh.

Added to the vibrancy of the festival is a special Heritage Showcase organised by the Ministry of Textiles. The exhibition will feature GI-tagged products from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including iconic handloom sarees like Mangalagiri Cotton, Uppada Jamdani, Dharmavaram Silk, and Pochampally Ikat. Craft items such as Kondapalli Wooden Toys, Kalamkari Paintings, Narsapur Crochet Lace, Wooden Cutlery, and Leather Puppetry will also be on display, offering visitors a glimpse into the region’s rich artisan traditions.

The Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati, will set up a food stall highlighting the culinary heritage of Andhra Pradesh, offering visitors a chance to savor authentic regional flavors. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh Tourism will host a Tourism Pavilion to disseminate information about the state’s renowned attractions and lesser-known gems.