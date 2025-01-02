28 convicted of killing Chandan Gupta during Tringa Yatra in Kasganj

A special NIA court has convicted 28 in the killing of a youth, Chandan Gupta, during Tringa Yatra in Kasganj on January 26, 2018.

Chandan Gupta was killed when he was taking out a Tringa Yatra along with some youths on the Republic Day in Kasganj city.

Special Additional District and Session Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi, while convicting the 28 accused on Thursday, aquitted two others for insufficient evidence against them.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment tomorrow. The 28 accused have been convicted under Section 302, 307, 147, 124( A) of the IPC along with Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act and the CLA Act.

The killing of Gupta took place in the aftermath of the clashes that broke out when around 100 members of the VHP, ABVP, and Hindu Yuva Vahini were passing through the minority-dominated Baddunagar locality on motorbikes with Indian and saffron flags. Following the violence, a week-long curfew was clamped on the area.

Initially, the trial was moving at a slow pace. But later, the case was shifted to Lucknow.

The Kasganj Police filed the chargesheet in the case in July 2018.