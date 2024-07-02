27 crushed to death in stampede at religious function in UP’s Hathras

At least 27 devotees were feared dead in a stampede that occurred at the Bhole Baba Satsang in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday.

Etah Chief Medical Officer Dr Umesh Kumar Tripathi confirmed that 27 bodies have been received at the Etah Medical College hospital. He said the dead included 23 females.

The incident took place during a religious gathering in Phulrai village under Sikandrarao police station area, leading to chaos and the deaths of numerous devotees.

Advertisement

It has been reported that after the satsang ended, the crowd started leaving the place when the stampede started. Women and children were badly crushed and cries were heard at the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to Etah Medical College for postmortem examination and further proceedings were on.