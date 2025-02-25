Kumbh stampede: MP demands impartial inquiry

The Serampore MP, Kalyan Banerjee, has demanded an impartial inquiry into the loss of lives in the Kumbh Mela stampede.

He stated that the families of the deceased have every right to know the facts and the exact reasons behind the tragedy, which robbed many of their loved ones. It is only natural and justified that they demand stern action and punishment for those found responsible for the gross irregularities at the Kumbh Mela.

The Serampore MP said, “We have raised the issue of the Kumbh Mela stampede in Parliament, and we demand an appropriate response. The common people should know what actually happened that led to the loss of so many lives. Crores of pilgrims, having faith in the Yogi government’s administration in Uttar Pradesh, stepped out to take a holy dip, expecting safety, security, and basic civic amenities. However, the tragic loss of lives and gross mismanagement has shocked the pilgrims, visitors, and the people of the nation.”

Mr Banerjee further stated, “The stampede was the result of gross mismanagement, a lack of proper arrangements, and a complete failure of the traffic police administration. It is shameful that pilgrims were forced to take a holy dip in highly polluted river water, highlighting the sheer negligence of the water pollution department.”

He also criticised the railway minister, calling the failure of railway services a major concern. “The incompetence of the railway minister was a hot topic among passengers who travelled to Prayagraj from different destinations. Train passengers were left to fend for themselves, with no railway services ensuring their safe journey. However, the central government is always quick to send the human rights commission and the Women and Child Rights Commission to West Bengal.”

He further questioned, “Why is there no sign of the human rights commission or the Women’s Rights Commission in Prayagraj, simply because it is a BJP-ruled state?”

The MP concluded by demanding transparency and accountability: “The truth must come out, and stern action must be taken against those responsible for this gross mismanagement. This is the rightful demand of the families who have lost their loved ones.”