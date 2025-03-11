26 ward members elected unopposed in ULB polls in Haryana

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Tuesday shared that 26 ward members have been elected unopposed in the Urban Local Bodies elections. He shared that all elected ward members have been issued certificates by the respective Returning Officers confirming their unopposed election.

Divulging more details, Singh shared that in the municipal corporations, Kuldeep Singh has been elected unopposed from Ward No. 36 in the Faridabad Municipal Corporation, while Vikas Yadav secured an unopposed victory in Ward No. 22 of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation.

In Karnal Municipal Corporation, Sankalp Bhandari has been elected from Ward No. 8, and Sanjeev Kumar Mehta from Ward No. 11. Additionally, Bhavna has been elected unopposed from Ward No. 9 in Yamunanagar Municipal Corporation.

In the municipal councils, Mahesh Nagar has been elected from Ward No. 24 of Ambala Sadar, while Nisha Rani and Sudhir Kumar Chugh have secured unopposed victories in Ward No. 7 and Ward No. 32, respectively, in the Thanesar Municipal Council.

For the municipal committees, Mahesh has been elected from Ward No. 4 in Loharu (Bhiwani), and Deep Chand from Ward No. 9 in Siwani (Bhiwani). Suresh secured an unopposed victory in Ward No. 4 of Beri (Jhajjar).

In Julana (Jind), Monu and Sandeep have been elected from Ward No. 4 and Ward No. 8, respectively. Similarly, in Kalayat (Kaithal), Mahipal has won from Ward No. 8, and Neelam Devi from Ward No. 16. Pundri (Kaithal) saw unopposed elections of Karnjeet Kaur from Ward No. 2 and Sangeeta Rani from Ward No. 11.

Further, Indri (Karnal), Shashikanta (Ward No. 2), Anil Kumar (Ward No. 4), and Jitendra Kumar (Ward No. 14) have been elected unopposed. Hathin (Palwal) saw the election of Urmil from Ward No. 6, Santosh from Ward No. 10, and Siratul Nisha from Ward No. 11.

Additionally, Poonam has been elected from Ward No. 12 in Kharkhoda (Sonipat), while Bimla Devi secured an unopposed victory from Ward No. 1 in Tauru (Gurugram). In Ladwa (Kurukshetra), Karn Singh has been elected unopposed from Ward No. 11.