26 Opposition parties open a joint front, India, against BJP

Opposition parties succeeded in constituting a joint front the ruling NDA in a conclave at Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. Named Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the front is a confederation of 26 political parties with a common goal to take on the BJP-led ruling alliance at the Centre.

Today was the concluding day of the two-day conclave of the Opposition parties. The next meeting of the INDIA will be held in Mumbai, the date for which will be announced later.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Trinamul Congress (TMC) chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the meeting was conclusive and fruitful. She said, “It is a challenge to the BJP. Can the NDA challenge INDIA.”

On its official Twitter handle, the TMC wrote, “Can NDA challenge INDIA? The tyrannical regime is about to end@ BJP4India, Your Days are numbered.”

Calling Rahul Gandhi a “favourite”, Miss Banerjee said, “We are for the country and we are for the people of India. All programmes in future will be held under the banner of INDIA,” she declared, adding “In 2024 Lok Sabha election, we will all fight unitedly and it will be a success.”

She alleged that the BJP was stifling the voice of the Opposition parties. “If you raise your voce, the BJP immediately sends the ED and CBI to scare you. This cannot go on for an indefinitely.”

At the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the formation of an 11-member coordination committee.

He said, “In Patna, 16 parties had joined the alliance, while in Bengaluru 26 parties joined the meeting. We should save the country and preserve our Constitution and democracy. BJP has lowered the prestige of all the independent organizations like ED, CBI and using them as their tools to harass the Opposition. BJP has affected the long cherished democratic ambience of out country,” he said.

He further said that Modi was scared of the Opposition unity and is holding a meeting of 30 political parties in Delhi. “I really do not know whether all the parties (the prime minister interacted with) are registered, or not. Earlier, he did not talk to other parties. NDA is now a loose aggregate of parties and Modi is trying hard to bring them together.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi said, “The country is not safe in the hands of the BJP. They have sullied the image of every institution and destroyed the social fabric of the country.”

In his turn, Arvind Kejriwal said, “If you travel in the second class, you will see the poor condition of the Indian railways. The BJP has sold the country. The airports and ports have been sold to private players close to the BJP. Workers, farmers and industrialists are all unhappy. Only those who are close to the BJP are happy. We want to set up a country where every child gets education and every person suffering from illness is looked after. We are fighting to set up a country where the people live peacefully and happily.”