A young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two doctors when she visited their clinic for a check-up in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, police said on Saturday.

According to the police the incident took place on Friday and they have registered a case against the two accused, Ashok Kumar the owner of the clinic and Akhil who works there.

“The accused are on the run,” said senior police officer HS Singh.

The 25-year-old woman had gone to the clinic with her mother and brother on Friday. During the check-up, Ashok and Akhil allegedly sexually assaulted her, while her family members waited outside the room, according to the complaint lodged by the woman’s family.

She told her family about her ordeal after reaching home. Her family members went to the clinic and thrashed the accused. Later, the family lodged an FIR against the two doctors, the police said.

“The woman has been sent for medical examination and efforts are being made to arrest the accused,” added the police.