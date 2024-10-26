25-year-old arrested for IGI airport hoax bomb threat

A 25-year-old West Delhi resident was arrested for issuing a hoax bomb threat to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport via a social media account in an attempt to draw attention to himself.

According to police, they received two bomb threat messages from a social media account. Following standard security protocols, an investigation was launched, which ultimately revealed the threat to be a hoax.

A case was registered at the IGI police station, and authorities traced the suspect through his account.

Advertisement

The individual, identified as Shubham Upadhyay from Uttam Nagar in West Delhi, admitted during interrogation that he had sent the messages after seeing similar incidents on television, hoping to gain attention.

Police added that further investigation into the matter is underway.

In recent weeks, several airlines have received multiple bomb threats. Authorities have reassured the public that all necessary security measures are in place, and there is no cause for alarm.