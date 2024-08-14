25-member CBI team begins probe in Kolkata doc rape case

A 25-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headed by an Additional Director rank officer of the probe on Wednesday launched its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor of a West Bengal state run medical institution, the sources said.

The CBI team also visited the spot, the seminar hall of the medical institution where the body of the victim was found on August 9.

Apart from the the federal probe agency officials, there is a team of five experts from the CFSL and a medical team from the AIIMS who have arrived from Delhi in connection with the investigation into the matter as CBI took over the probe.

According to sources, the probe agency has taken custody of the arrested suspect in the matter from the state police, while it has also registered a case under relevant sections of the law in this regard.

It is said that the team will camp in Kolkata till the case is solved, sources said, adding that the agency officials have taken possession of case related documents from the local police with regard to the investigation done by them so far.

On Tuesday, the central probe agency had taken over the probe in this regard after the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor on August 9.

The Court had asked the Kolkata Police to hand over all documents to the CBI immediately.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) under the directions of Union Health Minister JP Nadda had issued an advisory to all medical colleges and institutions to develop a policy for a safe work environment.