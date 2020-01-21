At least 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by 1 to 6 hours due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Tuesday. According to Northern Railway officials, Chennai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duranto Express was delayed by 6 hours, followed by Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express which was running behind schedule by 4 hours and 30 minutes.

The Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail, Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express were delayed by 4 hours.

The Howrah-New Delhi Duranto Express and Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj Express were running behind schedule by 3 hours and 30 minutes, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express and Kanpur-New Delhi Shram Shakti Express were delayed by 3 hours.

Rajendranagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express and Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express were also delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes and Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was running behind its schedule by 2 hours and Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

On Monday, 14 Delhi bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.