25 BRS MLAs are ready to defect to Congress, claims Telangana Minister

Lashing out at BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Congress leader and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday claimed that another 25 BRS MLAs are ready to join the party.

BRS leader T Harish Rao then reminded the Congress of its own manifesto, which has suggested disqualification for public representatives seeking to defect from one party to another. Two of BRS MLAs – Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari – have already defected to the Congress.

Former Chief Minister Rao on Friday severely criticised the Congress government for leading the state into water crisis, claiming that the drought was a man made one. He also accused the Congress government of allowing 50 TMC of water from Godavari to flow to the sea just to prove that Kaleshwaram was a dud project.

Irrigation Minister Reddy hit back today saying that every word uttered by KCR was a lie. “You were so arrogant that people brought you down from 104 to 39 and out of that 25-26 will join the Congress,” said Reddy.

Predicting that the regional party will not win even a single seat in the upcoming polls, he said both BRS and KCR will have no relevance left after the Lok Sabha elections.

He lambasted KCR, saying that he was making such bogus claims for the sake of political survival. Assuring that Telangana had sufficient water for drinking and generation of power, the minister admitted that water for irrigation was, however, slightly short in supply.

BRS leader T Harish Rao promptly chose to remind Reddy that the Congress manifesto spoke about disqualifying defectors.

“Didn’t Congress manifesto talk of disqualifying whoever jumps the party,” asked Harish Rao. BRS working president KT Rama Rao has also demanded that both BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress must resign immediately.