The Labour Ministry has been sealed for two days after 24 officials tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to officials, the Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi which houses Labour Ministry has been sealed for two days for sanitisation.

The 24 officials have been asked to go in home quarantine. Seventeen other officials, who also came in contact with them, have been asked to isolate themselves.

Number of officials of the railway ministry and other union ministries testing positive for Coronavirus in last few weeks has been rising steadily.

Since government offices started functioning, several cases of Coronavirus have emerged from across India, especially Delhi, that has most of the headquarters located.

The Shram Shakti Bhawan, which also houses the Ministry of Power, was sealed on May 11 as well, after an officer there tested positive for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, last week, the Enforcement Directorate headquarters situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, was sealed for two days after six officials tested positive for Coronavirus.

On June 1, the third floor of the NITI Aayog building was sealed for the second time after a positive case emerged.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) headquarters in Delhi was also sealed for sanitisation after a senior scientist, who had come from Mumbai a few days ago, tested positive for the infection.

In the last week of May, an officer in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and his family members tested positive for the deadly infection.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) office in Delhi was sealed in May after an officer posted in the General Administration section tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

On May 5, a floor of the Shastri Bhawan, a government building that houses several ministries, located in Delhi’s Rajpath area, was sealed after a senior law ministry official tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi has seen a spurt in Coronavirus cases and over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days. It is the third worst-hit state with 36,824 infections and 1,214 deaths.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday crossed 3 lakh-mark as it reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 3,08,993. As many as 386 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total number of fatalities to 8,884, according to the Ministry of Health.