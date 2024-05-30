22 pilgrims killed after bus plunges into 150-feet deep gorge in J-K

At least 22 people were killed on Thursday when a tourist bus in which they were travelling plunged into a 150 ft deep gorge near Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident also left around 30 people injured, officials said.

“The bus was carrying passengers from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh when it skidded off the road near Tanda in Akhnoor. Rescue operations are underway,” Jammu’s district magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya said.

Advertisement

An injured person said the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it tossed into the gorge breaking trees on the roadside.

The pilgrims were headed towards Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district.

Residents of the nearby village were first to reach the spot. Troops of the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army and police personnel were engaged in the rescue operations.

The injured were initially rushed to a hospital at Akhnoor from where most of them were shifted to the Government Medical College at Jammu for treatment.

Transport Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara reached the accident spot and said that papers of the bus were in order. Prima-facie it appeared that the driver might have lost control over the vehicle resulting in the mishap, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the kon of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

He wrote on X; “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Akhnoor. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.”

Expressing grief over the incident, President Droupadi Murmu wrote on ‘X’, “Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery to the injured.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the administration is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved families and is also extending medical facilities to the injured.