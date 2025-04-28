22 arrested for pro-Pak comment on social media: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that 22 people have been arrested across the state for allegedly “defending Pakistan on Indian soil” following the deadly terror attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam, south Kashmir.

Among those arrested is opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator Aminul Islam, who has been booked under sedition charges.

Sarma, updating the developments on X posted: “22 traitors arrested till now.” Earlier, by the night of April 27, authorities had reported 19 arrests.

The Chief Minister warned that if necessary, provisions under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against the accused.

The crackdown follows a brutal terrorist strike at Baisaran, a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam, on April 22, where at least 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives.

The attack has intensified national outrage, with renewed demands for stricter action against individuals allegedly sympathizing with Pakistan or its proxies.