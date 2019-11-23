A Rajasthan boy Mayank Pratap Singh created history by becoming the youngest judge at age of 21 in India by cracking Rajasthan Judiciary Services Examination. In a distinct habit, he never used Facebook or WhatsApp nor did he joined any coaching for the exams.

Mayank topped the Rajasthan Judiciary Services Examination after completing his five-year law course from Rajasthan University. Earlier the minimum age for appearing in the judiciary exams was 23 years, which was later relaxed to 21 years.

“I have been studying for 6-8 hours regularly however, at times, I have also extended my studies for over 12 hours too,” Mayank said.

“I took this test after completing my final year of law studies and cracked it as a topper,” he said.

“I expected that I shall clear the exam but I had never hoped to top it,” he added.

Mayank said that he was happy that the government has reduced the age of appearing for the exams to 21, making him eligible for appearing in the test. “The moment I got the notification of reduction in age, I applied for this exam,” he said.

For his success, he gave credit to self-study by saying that he devoted his personal time and space to studies that helped him to crack the exam.

“I never ever had a Facebook account in my life. In fact, I had deactivated all other social media accounts during my exam time. I used the internet only to get legal updates, for getting track of some interesting or important judgment of Supreme Court or High Court,” he said.

“Many of my friends did make a mockery of me for being absent from social media and not using WhatsApp and Facebook. However, with time, they got used to it,” he said.

He also said that he maintained distance from social gatherings and attended only those which were very important to him.

“I have seen people trusting the judiciary. People have been running here and there seeking justice and hence I choose this career,” Mayank said.

Mayank belongs from a teaching background family, as his father had been a principal in Rajkumar Singh Government School and his mother is a teacher in a government school.