2014 election speech case: Kejriwal plea for discharge goes to Sept-end

The Supreme Court on Monday posted for the last week of September, the Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking to be discharged from the case registered against him for allegedly invoking ‘Khuda’ in an election speech in 2014 in Uttar Pradesh to dissuade people from voting for BJP.

A bench of Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice J.B. Pardiwala posted the matter for hearing in the last week of September as advocate appearing for Kejriwal sought two-weeks’ time to file rejoinder to the Uttar Pradesh government’s reply to his petition seeking to be discharged in 2014 election speech case.

On February 17, 2023, the top court had by an interim order stayed the trial court proceeding in the matter. It was extended on March 27, till the next date of hearing. The stay on the trial court proceedings was reiterated on May 1, 2023. On July 17, 2023, the interim protection to Kejriwal was extended till further orders.

Advertisement

Kejriwal has approached the top court against Allahabad High Court order refusing to discharge him from the case.

During the election campaign in 2014, Kejriwal had allegedly said that “those who believe in ‘Khuda’ won’t be pardoned by ‘Khuda’ if they vote for BJP”.

The High Court while dismissing Kejriwal’s plea had said that it appeared that Kejriwal is threatening the voters in the name of ‘Khuda’ knowing fully well that if he uses the term ‘Khuda’, some set of voters belonging to a different religion might have been influenced.

During an earlier hearing, the bench had expressed disapproval of the statement made by Kejriwal saying, “Why are you bringing God? In a secular country, leave God alone. God doesn’t need anyone’s protection. He can take care of himself.”

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal had then said, “Sometimes during political campaigning, unintentional things are said”.