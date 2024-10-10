200 kg of drugs recovered from an unused shop in West Delhi

The Delhi Police, on Thursday, seized 200 kg of cocaine from an unused shop in the Ramesh Nagar area of West Delhi.

The seizure is part of the consignment of the cartel that the police had busted in the national capital earlier on October 2 and seized more than 560 kg of cocaine, which was one of the largest drug seizures in recent years, the official added.

In the October 2 raid, a Delhi Police Special Cell seized 560 kg of cocaine valued at over ₹500 crore marking one of the largest drug busts in recent history.

Advertisement

A police official, who is privy to the matter, stated that the person who dumped the drugs in the shop is absconding abroad, and the seized drug cost around Rs 200 crore in the international market.

The seizure came after a police team received secret information based on which a raid was conducted in the area.

Police officials reported that the consignment was intercepted by a suspected drug cartel operating in the national capital.

The cocaine, sourced from abroad, was intended for distribution in Delhi and other regions across the country.