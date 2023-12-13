20 MT Khasi Mandarin flagged off to Dubai marking Meghalaya’s export Surge

In a milestone event orchestrated by the Directorate of Horticulture and Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB), Meghalaya exported 20 metric tonnes of Khasi Mandarin to Dubai, a notable upsurge from last year’s modest 1-tonne export to Doha and Bahrain.

The trade initiatives were aimed to fortify commercial prospects by tapping into foreign markets.

State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh graced the flagging-off ceremony as chief guest at the Integrated Agriculture Training Centre (IATC) in Upper Shillong. She emphasised the government’s commitment to bolstering Khasi Mandarin exports.

Advertisement

Emphasising the pivot toward organic farming methods for the fruit, she said the goal is to rejuvenate farmer confidence and provide financial support to growers.

Reflecting on the remarkable progress, Lyngdoh said, “Previously, we cautiously trialed international exports of 1.5 to 2 metric tonnes of Khasi Mandarin; today, we’re discussing 20 metric tonnes. This leap assures our farmers that we’re growing and benefiting together.”

Agriculture Secretary Isawanda Laloo highlighted Meghalaya’s unique agro-climatic conditions, ideal for cultivating various fruits and crops. Laloo emphasised the immense potential for promoting organic farming practices for Khasi Mandarin, considering the prevailing traditional cultivation methods within the state.

Sunita Rai, acknowledging the pivotal role of expanding foreign exports, referred to them as vital “stepping stones to success.” She anticipated future commercial shipments of Khasi Mandarin and revealed plans by APEDA to further popularize additional local fruits shortly.