20 Delhi cops sent to district line as a disciplinary action

At least 20 personnel of the Delhi Police were sent to the district line in south district as a punishment posting after they were found to have behaved irresponsibly on duty.

The matter was reported to senior district police officials, upon which this disciplinary action has been taken considering the matter as serious. An order was issued to send all the accused police personnel to the district line by south DCP.

According to a senior police official, all the accused police personnel were assigned on picket duty in different police station areas of the district. But during a raid, they were found to have been absent from their position. Taking this reckless behaviour seriously, action has been taken against them.

Delhi Police sources said, out of these 20 police personnel, only eight were from PS-Hauz Khas. As per reports, it has been strongly instructed to all the police stations in the district to deploy police personnel on different pickets by 7 pm. But despite the clear instructions from senior police officials, none of these 20 police personnel turned up at their assigned location on time.

After the action taken against them, the matter has become a topic of discussion in the district. When asked about the matter, a police official said, “Indiscipline can’t be accepted in the department at any cost. This action has conveyed a strong message to the entire police department against indiscipline.”