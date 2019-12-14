In a case of medication gone wrong, two-year-old girl died in Shahdara’s GTB Enclave area in Delhi, police said on Friday. She was allegedly given wrong medicine by a medical store.

According to the police, the girl was declared dead on Thursday after her mother rushed her to a nearby hospital.

The girl’s mother took her to a medical store as she was suffering from fever and cough on Wednesday, said police.

When she did not get relief, her mother again took her to the medical store, where its owner gave her an injection, a senior police officer said.

The victim came to her house and started vomiting blood, he said.

She was taken to GTB hospital where she was declared brought dead, the officer said, adding a case was registered.

Further investigation is underway.