2 women terror associates detained in J-K’s Udhampur

Continuing the crackdown on terror associates involved in sheltering Pakistani terrorists in the Jammu region, two women over-ground-workers were detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police under the Public Safety Act in Udhampur district.

“Two Female Terror Associates Detained under PSA by District Police Udhampur,” the police said on X.

Sources identified these women as Maryama Begum and Arshad Begum, both residents of Basantgarh area.

These women terror associates were assessed to be posing a significant threat to the safety and security of citizens.

These terror associates were detected to be involved in providing logistics support to terrorist groups and working as guide and facilitator for the Pakistan based terrorist organisations. Their continuous actions posed a serious risk to public safety and tranquility, said an official.

To prevent further terror activities detrimental to the security of the state and keeping in view their activities both were ordered to be detained under PSA.

The Jammu Zone Police has raided nearly 50 locations in the past week and arrested several OGW’s who were assisting terrorists in attacking security forces.

Meanwhile, the bullet riddled body of a disengaged missing Village Defense Guard (VDG) has been found under mysterious Circumstances in the forest area of Chapper, in the latti area of Udhampur district.

Police said that the body of Ashok Kumar (46), VDG SPO disengaged, was lying in the forest area. Preliminary enquiry pointed that he was killed due to gunshot with the service rifle .303.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation initiated.