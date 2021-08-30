2 terrorists killed on LOC, infiltration bid foiled by Army

Alert Army troops on Monday morning foiled an infiltration bid through the Line of Control (LOC) by shooting down two terrorists in Jammu’s Poonch district.

Defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that in the early hours of 30 August, terrorists from Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK)

across the LOC made an attempt to infiltrate in Poonch Sector. Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid.

On being challenged by Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the terrorists in which two terrorists were neutralised and their bodies alongwith two AK-47 rifles has been recovered.

The operation is still in progress in the area. This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the LOC, he added.