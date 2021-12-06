2 Plus 2 held: Indo-Russia meets take closer view at ‘over centralized globalization’

The much-awaited ‘2 Plus 2’ Dialogue between Defence Ministers and Foreign Ministers of India and Russia was held here on Monday.

In a day-long high profile engagement between India and Russia – two old allies from the Soviet Union era – President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the 21st Annual Summit later in the day.

A number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed between two sides after a one on one meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

“Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

“India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region,” he wrote.

Among the pacts signed, also include a Protocol on amending agreement on cooperation in the field of Kalashnikov series small arms manufacturing.

In his opening remarks before a bilateral engagement with Russian Foreign Minister Serge Lavrov, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said: “Our partnership is indeed very special, it is very unique. And we are very conscious that in a world of rapid geo-political changes it has in fact been remarkably steady and strong. I would also like to take the opportunity to underline that we are very satisfied with our bilateral relations and state of our cooperation”.

Rajnath Singh said earlier in the day that, “The annual India-Russia Summit today in the emerging geopolitical circumstances once again reconfirm the critical importance of special strategic partnership between our countries”

In his opening remarks for the ‘2 Plus 2’ Dialogue, Dr Jaishankar said, “Our discussions today will address the emergence of multipolarity and rebalancing. We look too at the consequences of over-centralized globalization. The Covid-19 pandemic has raised questions about the current model of global affairs”.

The Minister further said that in a fast-changing world the Ino-Russia ties have been “exceptionally steady”.

“We have had an active dialogue at political levels and also a strong defence partnership over many years. Our meeting gives us a suitable platform to discuss politico-military issues of mutual interest that are inter-related and cross-cutting,” he said.