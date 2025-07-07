ISRO chief meets Adityanath; explores dedicated satellite for Uttar Pradesh

ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Monday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed a range of strategic issues, including the potential use of remote sensing technologies in the state’s development.

During the interaction, the ISRO chairman briefed the Chief Minister on the progress and achievements made in the field of remote sensing. He shared that significant advancements have been made in areas such as weather forecasting, forest and green cover monitoring, groundwater profiling, mapping, and climate change analyses.

Expressing serious concern over the recurring loss of lives due to lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath proposed the development of a dedicated satellite for the state. He suggested that such a satellite could be equipped to provide timely alerts specifically related to lightning activity.

The Chief Minister noted that, on average, around 300 people lose their lives each year in the state due to lightning strikes. In this context, cutting-edge satellite technology could prove to be highly effective in mitigating disaster-related fatalities.

Responding to the proposal, Narayanan assured the Chief Minister that the matter would be taken up with due seriousness and that steps would be initiated to find a viable and timely solution.