2 persons killed as landslide hits passenger bus in J&K

Two persons were killed on Sunday when a passenger bus was buried under a landslide triggered due to heavy rains in the Doda district of Jammu. One person was injured in the incident.

The mishap was reported in Gandoh area of Doda. The killed persons have been identified as Mudaser Hussain and Amir Suhail. Rain and floods have affected normal life across the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Around 50,000 Amarnath pilgrims are stranded at different places due to bad weather and closure of roads because of landslides. The Army, J&K Police, para military forces, NDRF and SDRF were taking care of the stranded people.

The Chenab and other rivers were flowing above the danger mark. Before entering Pakistan, the Chenab flows through the districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi and Jammu. The administration has advised the people to stay away from catchment area of Chenab.

The vital Jammu–Srinagar highway (NH-44) remained shut for vehicular traffic for the third day due to massive landslides resulting in suspension of the convoy of Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu for the third consecutive day.

The NH 44 caved in at another point near Seri in Ramban. A patch of highway was washed away yesterday between T3 and T5 tunnels.

Bodies have been found of the two soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer of the Army who were swept away during an area domination patrol in a difficult terrain of Poonch.

Both belonged to Punjab and have been identified as Lance Naik Telu Ram and Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh. The Patrol leader Kuldeep Singh was swept away while attempting to save Lance Nayak

Telu Ram.

Meanwhile, the Amarnath pilgrimage was resumed from the Pahalgam route as the weather improved. The stranded pilgrims were allowed to proceed. However, the Baltal route remained shut for the third day.

The Army provided emergency relief and aid to over 650 yatris including women and children stranded at NH 44 near Qazigund last evening due to inclement weather and landslides at Ramban. Stranded pilgrims were shifted to a nearby Indian Army camp and provided shelter, warm clothing, meals and medical aid.

An SDRF Jawan carried a lady Yatri almost 3kms from Z-morh to Railpathri. Higher reaches of Kargil district had snowfall this morning as a result of which the Leh–Srinagar highway remained shut.

The Leh administration in an advisory said there has been heavy rainfall in the Leh district since yesterday, resulting in potential hazards on several roads.

It warned commuters to refrain from venturing on Leh Manali/Khardungla/Changla, and Lamayuru/Kargil NHW without confirming their current status.

Union Minister in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, who represents the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, tweeted: “Incessant heavy rainfall and flash floods in the hilly terrains of district Udhampur, are particularly affecting houses and population in Dudu,Jakhed, Pattan, Latti, and surrounding areas.Local PRIs including Sarpanch Kasturi Lal Gupta are on the spot. I have just now spoken to DC Udhampur, Sh Sachin Kumar Vaishya. SDM and Tehsildar have been deputed to urgently ensure the safety of local natives by shifting them to safer places. The work to restore the damaged foot bridges will be taken up when the weather improves. I am in constant touch.”