2 Pakistanis among 6 JeM terrorists killed in Kashmir

Two Pakistani terrorists were among six killed on Thursday in two separate encounters with security forces in the south Kashmir.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar has described killing of six terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) as a major success.

Four among the killed terrorists have been identified so far. Two of them were Pakistanis and the other two were local Kashmiris.

Identity of two other terrorists is being ascertained, said the police.

The two local terrorists were categorised and were in the wanted list of the police. They were involved in several terror crimes and civilian atrocities.

A policeman was injured in the initial firing during the encounter at Dooru area of Anantnag. He was shifted to the hospital.

Two local terrorists and a Pakistani terrorist were killed in the encounter in Kulgam. One US made M4 and two AK47 rifles were recovered from them.