2 JeM terrorist associates held in J&K’s Pulwama

Two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday by security forces, police said.

“Police in Pulwama, along with the army and the CRPF, arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM. They have been identified as Adnan Shafi Bhat, son of Mohd Shafi Bhat, resident of Ashmander and Yawar Rashid Sheikh, son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, resident of Karimabad,” police said

Arms and ammunition including a pistol along with one magazine and 12 rounds were recovered from their possession.

“During investigation, two grenades were also recovered upon their disclosure. The arrested duo was working as associates of terror outfit JeM and was tasked to carry out attacks on non-local labourers in the area,” police said.

An FIR has been registered and investigation has been initiated.