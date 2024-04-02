2 hardcore Naxalites killed in MP jungles

The anti-Naxal Hawk Force of Madhya Pradesh Police shot down two hardcore Naxalites, including a woman, who had a combined reward of Rs 43 lakh on their heads, in the Balaghat district of the state, said police officials.

According to the police, the encounter took place on late night Monday in the jungles near the Kerejhari village under Lanji Police station limits in Balaghat.

According to police officials, the Hawk Force confiscated one AK-47 rifle, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other material from the slain Naxalites.

Advertisement

Police officials said the woman cadre killed in the encounter, was identified as Sajanti alias Kranti. She carried a reward of Rs 29 lakh on her head.

The other Naxalite was identified as Sher Singh alias Raghu, who had Rs 14 lakh bounty on his head. The officials said both the Naxalites were involved in several incidents in MP, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.