A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has recovered the body of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl after four people fell into an open drain as a part of a chawl collapsed in heavy rain in Mumbai’s Santacruz East.

A woman and a girl are now missing while another girl was rescued by the police and shifted to VN Desai hospital.

The NDRF team was moved to the site to carry out search and rescue operations soon after the incident

According to reports, three rooms of Trimurti Chawl collapsed at Agripada, in Dhobighat area of Santa Cruz.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal visited the rain-hit areas in Mumbai.

Took stock of situation at Gandhi Market, Matunga and King’s Circle with BMC Commissioner I S Chahal ji. Perhaps for the first time after July 2005, Mumbai has experienced such heavy rains in a 12 hour span. pic.twitter.com/2a2ABebobW — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 4, 2020

Aaditya had earlier tweeted urging people to stay indoors.

“Stay home! We’ve been monitoring the situation and the @mybmc is working round the clock. Please cooperate and stay home,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, at least one person was killed in Thane as heavy rain clobbered Mumbai since Monday night with the state government declaring a holiday in the city and Mumbai Metropolitan Region areas.

According to a report in IANS, a 15-year-old boy Rakib A Mandal was electrocuted and died on the spot when he came in contact with a live wire of a street-light pole near the Owala Hanuman Temple on Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

Severe waterlogging is being witnessed in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall since late Monday. Waterlogging was reported from the regular chronic spots of Sion, Kings Circle, Wadala, Dadar, Kurla, Mulund, Borivali, besides subways at Andheri, Kandivali and Dahisar.

A red alert has been issued for two days for Mumbai, Thane amid heavy rains.

The city has been semi-paralysed as the road traffic and suburban trains were affected due to waterlogged tracks.

Services on sections of suburban sector were halted or crawling on the Western Railway, Central Railway at various locations, while the Harbour Line was paralysed from Kurla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

BEST bus services diverted on at least eight routes in various parts of Mumbai city and suburbs.

Landslides have also been reported from parts of Mumbai due to the heavy rainfalls throughout the night.

A massive landslide on the Western Express Highway between Kandivali-Malad paralysed south-bound traffic at dawn today, but there were no casualties.

Soon afterwards, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation deployed six JCBs to start work of clearing the debris, stones and the highway is likely to be cleared for operations by evening.

According to the BMC, more than 230 mm of rainfall was recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours.

“230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It’s a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark. As of now, it is flowing below danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now,” BMC Commissioner told ANI earlier today.

Mumbai’s civic body informed that except for essential services, all other offices in the city will be closed today.

“Owing to the heavy rainfall since last night and forecasts of extremely heavy rain by @IndiaMetDep all offices and establishments in Mumbai, except emergency services, will remain shut,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5. Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5.