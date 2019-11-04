Former Congress leader and accused of 1984 anti-Sikh riots Sajjan Kumar moved the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking early hearing on his bail plea in the case.

Sajjan Kumar’s counsel and senior advocate Shekhar Naphade brought up the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who said the bench will consider it.

Kumar was convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case by the Delhi High Court and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

He later challenged the HC’s order in the Supreme Court and sought bail, the plea for which is still pending.

Sajjan Kumar along with five others were tried for instigating a mob that killed Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, Narender Pal Singh and Kuldeep Singh, all members of a family, in Cantonment’s Raj Nagar area following the assasination of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

The case against Sajjan Kumar and five other accused was registered in 2005 on the recommendation by the Justice GT Nanavati Commission.

An anti-Sikh violence triggered in 1984 in Delhi after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. The bodyguards assassinated Gandhi because her decision of military action in Golden Temple in Amritsar to kill Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a militant leader of the Sikh organisation Damdami Taksal hurt the Sikh sentiments in the country.