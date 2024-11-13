Locals stop coal production seeking jobs in Kulti

Hundreds of local villagers agitated and stopped coal production of Damagoria Open Cast Coal Mines in Kulti, seeking employment for the local people, yesterday.

Damagoria Open Cast Mine, under Kulti police station of West Burdwan is the only operating coal mines of central public sector Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in the state.

Sinchan Ghosh, a local villager said that the company had earlier said that they will provide job to locals, but hardly any local people have got jobs in the project.

Advertisement

Godadhar Beej, another agitator said that despite their requests nothing positive has happened and today they have stopped work after a protest.

Debashish Chakraborty, project officer at Damagoria has said that since long time the coal mines were closed, but recently coal excavation has started by a private company RA Mining. Already, seven locals have been provided jobs in this project, and more local people will be provided jobs once the project expands, he claimed.

Kulti police have rushed to the site after the locals started agitation and stopped coal production at Damagoria.