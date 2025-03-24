12 coal mines auctioned in 11th round, projected to generate Rs 3,330 crore revenue

A total of 12 coal mines were successfully auctioned, comprising eight fully explored mines and four partially explored coal mines in the 11th round of coal mine auctions for commercial mining, according to a Ministry of Coal statement on Monday.

These 12 mines collectively hold a geological reserve of approximately 5,759.23 million tonnes, with a cumulative Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of 15.46 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA), excluding partially explored mines, it said.

The auctions witnessed intense competition, achieving an impressive average revenue share of 36.27 per cent, reflecting the sustained interest of industries in India’s coal sector and the Ministry’s commitment to providing a stable and transparent policy framework.

The Coal Ministry said that the newly auctioned mines are projected to generate an annual revenue of ~ Rs 3,330 crore (excluding partially explored mines) and attract a capital investment of approximately Rs 2,319 crore.

Additionally, these mines are expected to create 20,902 employment opportunities, significantly contributing to economic development in coal-bearing regions.

Notably, the production from commercial coal mines has shown significant growth as in FY 23-24, the coal production was 12.55 MT and it has increased in FY 24-25 to 22.35 MT registering a growth of ~78.14 per cent.

Further, the ministry highlighted that since the inception of commercial coal mining in 2020, the Ministry of Coal has successfully auctioned a total of 125 coal mines, with a combined production capacity of 273.06 Million Tonnes per year.

Once operationalised, these mines will play a crucial role in enhancing domestic coal production and strengthening India’s energy security.

Collectively, these mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 38,767 crore, attract a capital investment of Rs 40,960 crore, and create employment opportunities for approximately 4,69,170 people, it highlighted.