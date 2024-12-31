18th India-Nepal military exercise kicks off in Nepal

The 18th edition of the India-Nepal combined battalion-level military training exercise, ‘SURYA KIRAN’, commenced on Tuesday at Saljhandi, Nepal. The exercise will continue until January 13, 2025.

This year, an Infantry Battalion from both the Indian Army and the Nepali Army will work together to enhance interoperability and share expertise in unconventional warfare methods, including Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorist operations. The training will also focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations.

Advertisement

A traditional opening ceremony marked the start of the exercise, with both contingents marching in unison to the melodies of Indian and Nepali military tunes.

Advertisement

Maj Gen Prem Bahadur Gurung, General Officer Commanding of the Mid-West Division of the Nepal Army, addressed the gathering, encouraging the troops to learn from each other’s experiences, strengthen their operational coordination, and reinforce the strong bond of brotherhood between the two nations.

The Indian Army contingent arrived in Saljhandi on 29th December and received a traditional military reception. The exercise will see the participation of approximately 700 defense personnel from both armies.

This collaborative effort underscores the ongoing commitment between India and Nepal to enhance their military cooperation and deepen their strategic partnership.