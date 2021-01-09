With 18,139 new coronavirus infections and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 1,04,13,417, while the death toll touched 1,50,570, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Till now, 1,00,37,398 Covid 19 patients have recovered. Currently, there are 2,25,449 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent, Ministry data stated.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date, while over 79 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and Union Territories ~ Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARSCoV-2 has climbed to 82 in India, the Health Ministry also informed.

The number of such people stood at 73 till 6 January. Bengal: Bengal today registered 926 fresh Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total Covid-19 case count to 5,59,099 and the death toll to 9,902 in the state, while there are 8,245 active cases.

Kolkata recorded 238 cases and 9 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,136 patients were discharged from hospitals.