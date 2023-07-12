18 patients lose eyesight after surgery at SMS hospital in Rajasthan

Eighteen patients allegedly lost eyesight in one of their eyes after they were operated upon at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, in Rajasthan. The loss of eyesight took place after a cataract operation was carried out on them.

Most of those who were operated were covered under the Rajasthan government’s Chiranjeevi health scheme.

One person who had undergone the operation on June 23 said that he could see perfectly well till July 5. However, from July 6 onwards I could not see anything. Later the operation was done again but the eyesight could not come back.

When a number of patients complained of intense pain in the eye, the hospital authorities readmitted them. But even after they underwent surgery, many underwent the operation twice – they could not get back their eyesight.

The Opthalmology Department of the hospital says that there was no lapse on their part, and an investigation was going on.

Earlier surgery was done on 71 patients