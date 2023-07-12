# India

18 patients lose eyesight after surgery at SMS hospital in Rajasthan

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 12, 2023 4:24 pm

Eighteen patients allegedly lost eyesight in one of their eyes after they were operated upon at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, in Rajasthan. The loss of eyesight took place after a cataract operation was carried out on them.

Most of those who were operated were covered under the Rajasthan government’s Chiranjeevi health scheme.

One person who had undergone the operation on June 23 said that he could see perfectly well till July 5. However, from July 6 onwards I could not see anything. Later the operation was done again but the eyesight could not come back.

When a number of patients complained of intense pain in the eye, the hospital authorities readmitted them. But even after they underwent surgery, many underwent the operation twice – they could not get back their eyesight.

The Opthalmology Department of the hospital says that there was no lapse on their part, and an investigation was going on.

Earlier surgery was done on 71 patients

Earlier, out of 71 patients who had undergone the operation at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital, 17 patients suffered bacterial infection in their eyes. These 17 patients have not been able to get their vision back.

Meanwhile, the resident doctors have also complained that their canteen food too has pseudomonas bacteria and it was not hygienic in the mess.
The SMS hospital is the biggest medical care centre in Rajasthan and provides medical treatment to at least 20,000 patients in OPDs. The patients from the neighbouring states also come here for treatment since it is cheaper. It provides free treatment and medicines to every patient of the state under Chiranjeevi medical insurance, RGHS and BPL schemes.

