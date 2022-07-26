18 Kanwar Yatris injured as truck hits Canter in Dausa, Rajasthan

Eighteen Kanwar Yatris were injured when the Canter they were travelling in, after collecting Kanwar from Pushkar, hit by a speeding truck on NH 21 at Kherapaharpur in Dausa district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The Injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in Manpur, Sikray and Dausa where the condition of four patients is said to be serious, SHO-Mehandipur Balaji Giriraj Prasad told SNS when contacted.

After the accident, the canter carrying over 40 Kanwar Yatris skidded a roadside muddy ditch and overturned, while another batch of Kanwar Yatris travelling on road escaped unhurt, the SHO said. The other batch of the Kanwariyas tried hard to rescue fellow Kanwariyas stuck in the vehicle with the assistance of villagers till the ambulance came.

The batch of Kanwar Yatris from Gazipur in the Dausa district was returning home after collecting Kanwar at Pushkar on July 23.

The ill fated canter was running on a slow pace behind the Kanwar padayatri when the truck rammed into it. A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving who fled the scene.