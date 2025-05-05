17 militants arrested, arms cache seized in Manipur

In a sweeping multi-agency crackdown aimed at restoring order in strife-torn Manipur, security forces have arrested 17 militants and seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during coordinated operations across multiple districts, officials said on Monday.

The joint operations—conducted over the past few days—involved personnel from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Manipur Police.

A total of 31 weapons, including self-loading rifles (SLRs), INSAS rifles, pistols, carbines, .22 rifles, pompi (improvised launchers), and bolt-action rifles, were seized. Authorities also recovered 14 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, mortars, and other war-like materials.

Operations were concentrated in Kakching, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, and Kangpokpi districts—covering both the valley and hill regions—indicating a wide geographical sweep.

The defence spokesperson said the arrested individuals are suspected members of both valley-based and hill-based insurgent groups.

Apart from weapons, the teams also seized mobile phones, two-wheelers, and other materials believed to be used for militant operations. All arrested individuals and confiscated items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation.

“These coordinated efforts underscore the security forces’ firm commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region,” said in a statement.

Manipur has been grappling with escalating ethnic violence since May 2023, following clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The unrest has resulted in over 200 deaths and displaced thousands. While central and state forces have attempted to de-escalate tensions, sporadic violence, arms trafficking, and looting of police armories have kept the security environment volatile.