167 nomination papers rejected in 7th phase LS polls in UP

Nomination papers of 167 candidates, the highest of 33 in Varanasi — where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the candidate — were rejected in the 7th phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh where 13 seats will go to polls on June 1.

Now 150 candidates are in the fray, after rejection of 167 papers during scrutiny. May 17 is the last date for withdrawals, said state Chief Electoral Officer ( CEO) Navdeep Rinwa here on Thursday.

The CEO said a total of 317 candidates had filed their nominations for these 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

He said a total of 41 candidates filed nominations for Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. During scrutiny of nominations, papers of 8 candidates including PM Modi were found valid while 33 were rejected.

There are 6 candidates in the fray for Dudhi Assembly bypolls after papers of two were rejected.

During scrutiny of nominations, papers of 6 candidates were rejected in Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat, 19 in Gorakhpur, 8 in Kushinagar, 12 in Deoria, 3 in Bansgaon (SC), 5 in Ghosi, 5 in Salempur, 9 in Ballia, 14 in Ghazipur, 17 in Chandauli, 33 in Varanasi, 26 in Mirzapur and 10 candidates in Robertsganj (SC).