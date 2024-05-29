16 vehicles gutted in fire at parking lot in Delhi; BJP cries negligence

Sixteen four-wheelers were gutted in a fire at a parking lot in East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar on the intervening night of Tuesday- Wednesday, a fire department official said.

There were no reports of any casualty, he said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the blaze was reported at 1.17 am and was controlled within hours. Nine fire tenders were pressed into service to fight the blaze.

Locals said the timely intervention of the fire brigade prevented more destruction as many vehicles were parked at the accident spot.

Meanwhile, BJP’s city unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor drew the attention of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi towards the incident, and said it is regrettable that although people had paid to park their vehicles, there was no basic facility to deal with the fire.

He said “non-availability” of fire-fighting measures indicated negligence of the corporation and its contractors.

Kapoor also demanded compensation for owners of the burnt vehicles.

“At the same time, considering vehicle security standards and scorching heat, immediate instructions should be given to all parking contractors to install basic fire-fighting equipment without delay,” he added.

Another fire incident was reported at Coronation building, Fatehpuri in Chandni Chowk area of the city. The fire was reported in some shops housed inside the building.

According to DFS, a call regarding the incident was received at 3.12 am and eight fire tenders were sent to the spot to contain the blaze.